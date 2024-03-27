Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Evercore ISI

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the retailer’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $172.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.02. The company has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,401,142,000 after buying an additional 417,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Target by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,538,000 after acquiring an additional 868,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,525,000 after acquiring an additional 137,180 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.