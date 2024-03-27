Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Taseko Mines Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of TGB stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $602.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 38.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,769,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after buying an additional 1,240,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,620,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 1,394,848 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,141,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 566,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,034,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,012,502 shares in the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 87.5% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

