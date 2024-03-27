Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Price Target Raised to $3.50 at TD Securities

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TGB. TheStreet raised Taseko Mines from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Taseko Mines in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $602.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 15.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,769,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,620,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,848 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,141,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,034,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,502 shares in the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 87.5% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

