Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.61

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.61 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 140.83 ($1.78). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 139.40 ($1.76), with a volume of 9,771,572 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 134.60 ($1.70).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Taylor Wimpey Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,394.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 142.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 131.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a GBX 4.79 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Wimpey

In other news, insider Jennie Daly sold 104,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.69), for a total value of £140,034.02 ($176,967.04). Insiders purchased a total of 313 shares of company stock valued at $45,043 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

