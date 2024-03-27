TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Cfra

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Cfra from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

SNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TD SYNNEX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

SNX stock opened at $112.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.83. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 6,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $695,831.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,027,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock worth $232,556,362. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.