Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 3,245 shares traded.

Telkonet Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About Telkonet

(Get Free Report)

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart and Rhapsody platforms of intelligent automation solutions for the Internet of Things in the United States. Its platforms provide savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telkonet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkonet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.