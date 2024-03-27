Terran Orbital’s (LLAP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LLAP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Terran Orbital from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.07.

Shares of Terran Orbital stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. Terran Orbital has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $230.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital in the third quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 35,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Terran Orbital by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

