TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.48

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$53.48 and traded as high as C$60.52. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at C$59.55, with a volume of 42,712 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.78.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$228.09 million for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.89%. On average, research analysts expect that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marilyn Boucher purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$55.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

