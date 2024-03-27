Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $281.78

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 281.78 ($3.56) and traded as high as GBX 297.40 ($3.76). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 296.80 ($3.75), with a volume of 8,518,987 shares traded.

Get Tesco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tesco Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity at Tesco

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,484.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 286.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 281.78.

In other Tesco news, insider Dame Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($132,693.04). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 35,144 shares of company stock worth $10,541,403. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.