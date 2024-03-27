Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,646.64

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,646.64 and traded as high as $1,748.81. Texas Pacific Land shares last traded at $1,678.63, with a volume of 39,089 shares changing hands.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPL

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,537.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,646.64.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $14.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.46 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $166.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 64.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $3.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 26.54%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Eric L. Oliver acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,620.73 per share, with a total value of $162,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,477,703. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 221 shares of company stock valued at $348,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.