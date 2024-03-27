The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $526.78

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 526.78 ($6.66) and traded as high as GBX 529 ($6.69). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 529 ($6.69), with a volume of 351,089 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 526.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 527.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock has a market cap of £778.16 million, a PE ratio of 4,069.23 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. The Merchants Trust’s payout ratio is 21,538.46%.

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

