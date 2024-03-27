The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,771 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 68,011 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,255 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,832,760 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $265,741,000 after purchasing an additional 50,321 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 61,825 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,059 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $99.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.77 and a one year high of $102.84. The firm has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.