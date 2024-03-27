The Walt Disney Company to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.75 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:DIS)

Get Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the entertainment giant will earn $4.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.63. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $119.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.07. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $120.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $220.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 20,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.