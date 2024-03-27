The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.77

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and traded as high as $13.02. The Weir Group shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 62,524 shares.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.