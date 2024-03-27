TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.79

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and traded as high as $3.93. TomTom shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 1,300 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

