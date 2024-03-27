TR Property (LON:TRY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $305.74

TR Property (LON:TRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 305.74 ($3.86) and traded as high as GBX 323.50 ($4.09). TR Property shares last traded at GBX 323.50 ($4.09), with a volume of 489,526 shares traded.

TR Property Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 315.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 305.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at TR Property

In other news, insider Tim Gillbanks bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 314 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £15,700 ($19,840.77). In related news, insider Andrew Vaughan purchased 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 324 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £74,999.52 ($94,780.13). Also, insider Tim Gillbanks purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 314 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £15,700 ($19,840.77). 5.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TR Property Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

