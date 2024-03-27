Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Evercore ISI

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Tractor Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Tractor Supply from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $238.91.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $258.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.89 and a 200 day moving average of $219.31. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $268.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

