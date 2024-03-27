TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.80.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.81. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

