Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRMK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Trustmark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trustmark has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Trustmark Trading Up 1.2 %

TRMK opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

