TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $156.99

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.99 ($1.98) and traded as low as GBX 150.20 ($1.90). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 160.40 ($2.03), with a volume of 189,078 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TTG. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.29) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.29) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, March 11th.

TT Electronics Price Performance

TT Electronics Increases Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 156.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £284.65 million, a PE ratio of -5,346.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.65 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.15. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is -23,333.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Hoad sold 54,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £84,427.20 ($106,694.30). Company insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Further Reading

