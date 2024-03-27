U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.96

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.96 and traded as high as $66.15. U-Haul shares last traded at $65.39, with a volume of 84,447 shares changing hands.

Get U-Haul alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded U-Haul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on U-Haul

U-Haul Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.06.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.36). U-Haul had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Analysts expect that U-Haul Holding will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at U-Haul

In other U-Haul news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $192,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,243.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U-Haul

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in U-Haul by 24.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in U-Haul by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in U-Haul by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in U-Haul by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U-Haul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.