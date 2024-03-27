U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.54

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.54 and traded as high as $3.79. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 60,366 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

U.S. Gold Trading Down 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of U.S. Gold

The company has a market cap of $33.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

