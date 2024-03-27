UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

UMH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday. B. Riley initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.39, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -546.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

