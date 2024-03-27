United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.07

Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.07 and traded as high as $21.92. United Fire Group shares last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 32,521 shares traded.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Fire Group

United Fire Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $544.03 million, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $287.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is presently -54.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Fire Group

In other United Fire Group news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.76 per share, with a total value of $32,640.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 32,763 shares in the company, valued at $712,922.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $55,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 454,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,064,140.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,922.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Fire Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in United Fire Group by 185.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in United Fire Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in United Fire Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.