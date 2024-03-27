Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.20.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $218.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.28. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $204.88 and a 12-month high of $258.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

