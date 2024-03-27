Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 898,428 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,342,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.66% of Samsara worth $361,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Samsara by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 254,473 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth $5,878,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Samsara by 608.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after buying an additional 640,321 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Samsara by 54.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 37,316 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Samsara during the third quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.36 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $40.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,892,780.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 79,165 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $2,487,364.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $344,458.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,892,780.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,617,895 shares of company stock valued at $54,788,288. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

