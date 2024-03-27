Veeva Systems’ (VEEV) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VEEV. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

VEEV stock opened at $232.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.85.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.24%. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,284,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $930,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,284,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,498 shares of company stock worth $6,219,253 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,181,000 after buying an additional 323,959 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,499,000 after buying an additional 289,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,731,000 after buying an additional 47,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

