Velan (TSE:VLN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.07

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.07 and traded as low as C$5.24. Velan shares last traded at C$5.24, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Get Velan alerts:

Velan Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.07. The company has a market cap of C$31.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Velan (TSE:VLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$110.55 million during the quarter. Velan had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 25.32%.

Velan Company Profile

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. The company offers quarter-turn valves, such as ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, metal-seated ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves; and gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast steel, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, small forged, bonnetless, and dual-plate check valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.