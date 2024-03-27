Vericel’s (VCEL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $54.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VCEL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.40.

Vericel Price Performance

Vericel stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.61 and a beta of 1.69. Vericel has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Vericel had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $367,852.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $367,852.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $83,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,022 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 54.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 44,507 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 28,262 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 19.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 39.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,150,000 after acquiring an additional 161,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Articles

