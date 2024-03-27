Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given “In-Line” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their in-line rating on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $231.21 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $184.04 and a twelve month high of $251.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,514,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,053 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,404.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,992,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,762,000 after buying an additional 1,860,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $374,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,663,000 after purchasing an additional 542,432 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,865,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,601,000 after purchasing an additional 487,335 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

