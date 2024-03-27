Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.89.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -87.86 and a beta of 1.06. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $58,707,779.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,707,779.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,905 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,396,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

