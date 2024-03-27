Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WD. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.50.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.52. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.76%.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $179,523.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,791.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,978.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $179,523.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,074 shares of company stock valued at $6,288,055 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

