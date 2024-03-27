Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $68.33 price objective (up from $61.67) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Walmart to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.61.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

WMT stock opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,618,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $85,112,369.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 690,087,072 shares in the company, valued at $36,293,979,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 7,218,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 682,868,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,618,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $85,112,369.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 690,087,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,293,979,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,855,694 shares of company stock worth $2,160,109,372 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,764,000 after buying an additional 751,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,852,277,000 after buying an additional 426,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $3,674,652,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

