Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.27.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.5 %

DIS stock opened at $119.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.04 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $120.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.12 and its 200 day moving average is $94.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

