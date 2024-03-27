Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.29

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.29 and last traded at $117.92, with a volume of 54894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WFRD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $6,214,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,213,915.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $1,163,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,440.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,628,764. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weatherford International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Weatherford International by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Recommended Stories

