Webster Financial’s (WBS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $64.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Webster Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.31.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.47.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,482. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

