Webster Financial’s (WBS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.31.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.47. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $548,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $548,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,482. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,080,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,624,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Further Reading

