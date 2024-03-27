Western Union (NYSE:WU) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

WU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an underperform rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Western Union Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WU opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Western Union has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

Insider Activity at Western Union

In other Western Union news, Director Timothy P. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 3.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

