WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Evercore ISI

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WEX from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEX

WEX Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WEX opened at $236.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $239.18.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEX will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $72,071.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,350.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $127,565.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $72,071.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,350.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,433 shares of company stock valued at $14,708,896. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in WEX by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.