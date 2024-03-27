William Blair Weighs in on Rekor Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Rekor Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rekor Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.
Rekor Systems Stock Down 1.9 %
REKR stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. Rekor Systems has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.13.
Institutional Trading of Rekor Systems
Rekor Systems Company Profile
Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.
Further Reading
