William Blair Weighs in on Rekor Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Rekor Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rekor Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

Rekor Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

REKR stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. Rekor Systems has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Trading of Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 133,686 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,813,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 547,085 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Rekor Systems by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

