Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WSM opened at $308.80 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $317.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.15 and its 200-day moving average is $193.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,145 shares of company stock worth $10,044,174 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.