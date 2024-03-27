Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $332.66

Shares of Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 332.66 ($4.20) and traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.42). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 350 ($4.42), with a volume of 16,941 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 343.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 332.66. The firm has a market cap of £313.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1,750.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

