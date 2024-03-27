Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WGO. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.80.

WGO stock opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.49. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $54.51 and a 52-week high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.13%.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

