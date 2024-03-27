Winpak (TSE:WPK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.29

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.29 and traded as high as C$40.52. Winpak shares last traded at C$40.11, with a volume of 36,906 shares.

Get Winpak alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Winpak from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC cut shares of Winpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Winpak Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$41.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 10.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$375.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.56 million. Winpak had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Winpak Ltd. will post 3.1503067 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winpak Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Winpak’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

See Also

