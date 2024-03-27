Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.2% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $925.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $258.50 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $751.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,224 shares of company stock worth $64,732,757 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

