Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at KeyCorp

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Worthington Steel Stock Up 1.9 %

WS stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80. Worthington Steel has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.80 million. Worthington Steel’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Worthington Steel will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

Insider Activity at Worthington Steel

In related news, Director Charles M. Chiappone acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,486.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

