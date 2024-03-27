Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $0.86. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 40,000 shares changing hands.

Wynn Macau Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

