X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.52

Shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and traded as high as $24.22. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 982,775 shares traded.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASHR. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the third quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period.

About X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

