Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Given a $4.96 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a $4.96 price objective on Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZEPP stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zepp Health has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $57.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Zepp Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEPP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zepp Health in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Zepp Health by 791.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Zepp Health by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zepp Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. The company through its proprietary Zepp Digital Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain wellness goals.

