Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Neutral Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZM. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 15,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $1,061,235.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,746.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 15,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $1,061,235.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,762,746.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $144,007.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,811.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,500. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after acquiring an additional 721,923 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

